2022 December 29 09:08

China ports container volume rises 4.2% in January - November 2022

From January to November of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 14313.1million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.7%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 270.6 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 4.2%, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port's release.

The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China