2022 December 27 14:25

Almost RUB 40 billion of budget allocations planned to build R/V Ivan Frolov for AARI

The ship is to replace R/V Mikhail Somov and R/V Akademik Feodorov

RUB 39.7 billion will be allocated for the construction of R/V Ivan Frolov in 2023–2028 under the order signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the official website of RF Government.

R/V Ivan Frolov will be able to service Russia’s Arctic and Antarctic stations. The ship with displacement of about 25,000 tonnes will accommodate 20 research laboratories, a helideck for Mi-8, Mi-38 or Ка-32. The ship will be able to carry cargo and up to 170 researchers. With its equipment, the ship bell be able to land the expedition and unload cargo onto ice or undeveloped beaches.

The ship is ordered by the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet). The ship is to replace R/V Mikhail Somov and R/V Akademik Feodorov built in 1975 and in 1987 respectively.

Modernization of Russia’s research fleet is foreseen by the Strategy for the development of the Russian Federation activities in the Antarctic until 2030.

In November 2022, Aleksandr Kozlov, Minister of Natural Resources, said that R/V Ivan Frolov intended for the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) would be laid down in 2023. According to AARI Director Aleksandr Markov, the ship’s passenger capacity will be 240 people; ice class — Arc7; length — up to 165 m.

