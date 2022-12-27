  • Home
  RF Government allows two Kazakh ships transit from the Caspian Sea to the Azov Sea in 2023
  2022 December 27

    RF Government allows two Kazakh ships transit from the Caspian Sea to the Azov Sea in 2023

    The ships will operate on the Astrakhan – Rostov-on-Don route

    RF Government allows two Kazakh ships transit between the Caspian Sea to the Azov Sea along the Astrakhan – Rostov-on-Don route via the Volga-Don Seaway Canal in 2023. The corresponding order has been published on the official portal of legal information.

    The ships will pass the border, customs, sanitary-epidemiological, quarantine phytosanitary and veterinary control at the Russian border checkpoints located in seaports open for foreign vessels.

    RSD49 ships of mixed sea/river class, Zhibek Zholy and Atameken, built by Nevsky Shipyard in the Leningrad Region for KTZ Express Shipping (Kazakhstan) were launched in 2016. Particulars of RSD49 ships: LOA - 140 m, BOA – 17.5 m, depth ‒ 6 m, capacity of cargo holds ‒ 10,920 cbm, operating speed ‒ 11.5 knots, deadweight (sea/river) – 7,143 t/4,507 t, endurance (sea) ‒ 20 days. RS class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 AUT1-C. The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo and dangerous goods.

