2022 December 27 12:11

RF Government allows two Kazakh ships transit from the Caspian Sea to the Azov Sea in 2023

The ships will operate on the Astrakhan – Rostov-on-Don route

RF Government allows two Kazakh ships transit between the Caspian Sea to the Azov Sea along the Astrakhan – Rostov-on-Don route via the Volga-Don Seaway Canal in 2023. The corresponding order has been published on the official portal of legal information.

The ships will pass the border, customs, sanitary-epidemiological, quarantine phytosanitary and veterinary control at the Russian border checkpoints located in seaports open for foreign vessels.

RSD49 ships of mixed sea/river class, Zhibek Zholy and Atameken, built by Nevsky Shipyard in the Leningrad Region for KTZ Express Shipping (Kazakhstan) were launched in 2016. Particulars of RSD49 ships: LOA - 140 m, BOA – 17.5 m, depth ‒ 6 m, capacity of cargo holds ‒ 10,920 cbm, operating speed ‒ 11.5 knots, deadweight (sea/river) – 7,143 t/4,507 t, endurance (sea) ‒ 20 days. RS class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 AUT1-C. The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo and dangerous goods.