2022 December 26 17:16

Rosmorport to award RUB 120M contract for creation of artificial territory in Greater Port of St. Petersburg

The reclaimed plot will be used for navigational aids station



FSUE Rosmorport plans to solicit proposals to select the winning tender for the contract for the design of the facilities "Berth No. 88. Creation of an artificial land plot in the inland part of berths No. 88, 89, 90 in the seaport of Greater Port of St. Petersburg and facilities of the AtoN base on it”. The tender materials procurement information website said.



The suggested opening (maximum) contract price was announced at nearly 120 million rubles (RUB 119,962,359.6). The contract will be financed through Rosmorport’s own funds.



The deadline for submission of proposals is January 18, 2023. The tender results will be announced on January 31.