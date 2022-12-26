2022 December 26 11:01

Hafnia fleet to add 4 new dual fuel LR2 product tankers

Hafnia will soon welcome 4 new dual fuel LR2 product tanker additions to the fleet, according to the company's release. These vessels will be time chartered out to the customers TOTAL Energies and Equinor and are owned by a joint venture of Hafnia and CSSC Shipping. These new additions are currently under construction and the first of the vessels HAFNIA LANGUEDOC, will be delivered in January 2023, with HAFNIA LOIRE following in April. Both vessels have recently been launched from Dry Dock, with Sea & Gas trials of HAFNIA LANGUEDOC taking place in January 2023.



These four LR2 tankers are equipped with Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion technology.



The GHG emissions of vessels designed with the most efficient LNG propulsion technologies available will be in a range 5,000- 6,000 tons per year lower than conventional tankers. They will also be more efficient — meaning they exceed “Phase 3” Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) requirements.



Built by Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), these dual-fuel vessels incorporate design traits we believe necessary for ships of the future. The high-pressure dual-fuel LNG engines incorporate a flexible design that not only ensures close to zero methane slip but also makes them adaptable to the zero-emission fuels of the future (such as ammonia or methanol). The vessels come equipped with a state-of-the art fuel gas supply system that has full redundancy on all supply systems and which can handle boil-off gas from the LNG tanks under any condition. The auxiliary engines, gensets and boilers will be able to run on multiple fuel types.



Takeover of all four vessels will take place during 2023 and 2024, marking the beginning of alternate fuel usage at Hafnia.