2022 December 22 16:41

Dredged volume on Russia's inland waterways reached 22.9 million cbm in 2022

Work has begun to acquire new dredgers



The volume of dredging works on inland waterways of Russia totaled 22.9 million cubic meters in 2022. So, the plan is 100% completed, the IAA PortNews correspondent reported citing Konstantin Anisimov, deputy head of Rosmorrechflot, who was speaking at the department's board.



The dredging work was performed by 97 dredgers on 622 limiting stretches of inland waterways.



“Work has begun on obtaining new dredgers. Last year we took delivery of one dredger, this year - two more. This work will continue next year. Now we are signing a contract for the construction of four more dredgers under a leasing scheme,” Konstantin Anisimov was quoted as saying.



The need for dredging works on inland waterways remains annually. Due to extreme heat and low water this year, ship draft restrictions were introduced for almost the entire navigation period in the Dvina-Pechora basin and on the Yenisei River. Low water level also affected shipping in the Volga and Kama basins. However, according to the deputy head of Rosmorrechflot, losses in capacity were avoided thanks to measures taken at the Volga-Kama cascade reservoir and the Tsimlyansk hydroelectric complex.



