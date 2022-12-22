  • Home
  • News
  • Dredged volume on Russia's inland waterways reached 22.9 million cbm in 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 22 16:41

    Dredged volume on Russia's inland waterways reached 22.9 million cbm in 2022

    Work has begun to acquire new dredgers

    The volume of dredging works on inland waterways of Russia totaled 22.9 million cubic meters in 2022. So, the plan is 100% completed, the IAA PortNews correspondent reported citing Konstantin Anisimov, deputy head of Rosmorrechflot, who was speaking at the department's board.

    The dredging work was performed by 97 dredgers on 622 limiting stretches of inland waterways.

    “Work has begun on obtaining new dredgers. Last year we took delivery of one dredger, this year - two more. This work will continue next year. Now we are signing a contract for the construction of four more dredgers under a leasing scheme,” Konstantin Anisimov was quoted as saying.

    The need for dredging works on inland waterways remains annually. Due to extreme heat and low water this year, ship draft restrictions were introduced for almost the entire navigation period in the Dvina-Pechora basin and on the Yenisei River. Low water level also affected shipping in the Volga and Kama basins. However, according to the deputy head of Rosmorrechflot, losses in capacity were avoided thanks to measures taken at the Volga-Kama cascade reservoir and the Tsimlyansk hydroelectric complex.

    In addition, the 6th International Congress "Hydraulic Structures and Dredging", organized by IAA PortNews, will be held in Moscow on February 15-16, 2023. Besides, the 10th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 5th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" will be held within the framework of the congress.

Другие новости по темам: dredging  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 22

18:30 A four-company consortium conducts drone flight demonstration test
18:03 LNG tank containers manufactured by COSCO were put into use for LNG import from Canada
17:46 INPEX starts exploratory drilling north of Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field in Japan
17:26 COSCO wins bid for HP’s China-Europe Land-Sea Express project
17:06 PIL makes first CA reefer delivery of fresh avocadoes to Singapore
17:03 Bertschi doubles size of multimodal terminal in North Sea Port and grows rail traffic
16:43 IHC Dredging sells a trailing suction hopper dredger Beagle 4 to contractor Gebr. van der Lee
16:41 Dredged volume on Russia's inland waterways reached 22.9 million cbm in 2022
16:23 Babcock’s LGE business scores significant LNG and contract win milestones
15:44 Deployed capacity remains high during Chinese New Year 2023 - Sea-Intelligence
15:24 DL E&C completes the world's largest port reclamation
15:21 RS names Sergei Kulikov as interim General Director
15:04 €4.11 billion from the Modernisation Fund to accelerate the clean energy transition in 8 Member States
14:45 Spain’s energy regulator CNMC fines RWE, Total for cancelling LNG cargoes - Montel
14:39 HMM plans to order to nine methanol powered vessels - Ship & Bunker
14:13 EU axes two Turkish yards from approved shipbreaking list - Offshore Energy
13:58 Galveston Wharves, MSC Cruises discuss possibility of 4th cruise terminal
12:55 LNG-fueled Ferry Sunflower Kurenai starts to receive LNG fuel supply
12:23 Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority and Port of Rotterdam Authority to make it mandatory to use a bunker measuring system
12:01 COSCO holds project commencement ceremony for two 700-TEU electric container vessels to serve Yangtze river
11:49 MacGregor receives three orders for RoRo equipment for Pure Car and Truck Carriers
11:24 Port in Bahamas orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane to raise productivity and eco-efficiency
11:10 The KMT02.02 series lead trawler Dmitry Kozharsky successfully completes sea trials in the Gulf of Finland
10:13 Castor Marine to add Starlink to existing VSAT system
09:56 Port investment fees to be used for projects in the Baltic and Caspian basins, Rosmorport says
08:14 MSC expand service between Angola, Namibia

2022 December 21

18:37 Cargotec CEO to retire in 2023
18:33 Baltspetsproekt launches a non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton
18:07 Norwegian Cruise Line returns to Australia after three years
17:26 South Korea’s Avikus joins to One Sea ship technology alliance
16:51 Rail use at Green Gothenburg Gateway up 13% in 2022
16:30 Port of Melbourne container volume down 8.4 per cent to 258,449 TEU in November 2022 - Port Technology
16:15 Hupac takes over operations of Terminal Koln Nord
15:48 Suez Canal revenues to hit $8bn by the end of the fiscal year 2022/2023 - MEMO
15:34 Shell, ENGIE, Vopak and Anthony Veder sign an agreements to develop hydrogen chain from Sines to Rotterdam
15:14 TGE Marine Gas Engineering wins 9 contracts for the supply of LNG fuel gas systems for the “Vinga Series”
14:52 Three Rotterdam green hydrogen production projects receive subsidy
14:31 Lloyd's Register awarded Type Approval to Datum for its SHaPoLi EEXI solution
14:12 IMO's MEPC adopts revised resolutions on cooperation with ports and on national action plans to reduce GHG emissions from shipping
13:44 DP World and Hassana Investment Company announce US$2.4 billion investment in DP World’s UAE assets
13:24 Vostochny Port company completes new berth construction initial phase
13:12 RWE picks Blyth for build-out of one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms
12:56 Rauma shipyard begins construction of the second LNG-powered car and passenger ferry for the world’s southernmost open sea route
11:52 MOL and GAIL sign time charter contract for newbuilding LNG carrier and joint ownership of existing LNG carrier
11:34 Navigator Holdings announces first vessel acquisition under 60/40 joint venture with Greater Bay Gas
11:02 Asia's largest offshore oil production platform Enping 15-1 is put into operation
10:45 Waterborne traffic on Russia's inland waterways rose 6% in the 2022 navigation season, Rosmorrechflot says
10:42 The Snohvit partners will invest NOK 13.2 billion in upgrading the Hammerfest LNG plant
10:20 Port of Southampton welcomes P&O Cruises’ new ship Arvia
10:19 The Ermak icebreaker slated for decommissioning
09:41 Port of Los Angeles awards $6 million to fund 22 zero-emission trucks

2022 December 20

18:30 IMO introduces virtual reality technology to improve ferry safety
18:02 Port of Barcelona and PowerCon A/S start building the pilot project to provide electrical power to ships at the BEST terminal
17:55 Waterborne traffic on the Volga-Don Canal drops 21% in the 2022 navigation season
17:40 Wartsila hybrid propulsion system with methanol engine to power four future-proof heavy lift vessels
17:22 Holland Shipyards Group to build three new MPP coasters for logistics partners
17:06 “K” LINE enters into long-term contracts with Northern Lights for two liquefied CO2 vessels
16:40 APM Terminals expands Truck Appointment System
16:25 HMM and NYK Bulk & Projects to collaborate in their break-bulk services between the Far East and Middle East
16:23 The market of leasing water transport in Russia shrank to RUB 15-17 billion in 2022, VTB Leasing says