2022 December 22 17:06

PIL makes first CA reefer delivery of fresh avocadoes to Singapore

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has made its first delivery of fresh avocadoes to Singapore from Australia using its latest 40” high cube Controlled Atmosphere (CA) refrigerated (reefer) containers. The batch of avocadoes was produced in Fremantle, Western Australia, a key premium fruits growing region, according to the company's release.

CA reefer containers are specialised containers which employ advanced technology to regulate carbon dioxide, oxygen and nitrogen levels within the container, thereby providing an optimum environment for transporting a wide variety of fresh produce over long transit times.

PIL recently acquired newbuild CA reefer containers to support the increasingly sophisticated needs of its customers across its network in China, Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Oceania.



The batch of avocadoes was imported into Singapore by an established fruits and vegetable supplier for the enjoyment of consumers in Singapore.