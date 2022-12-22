2022 December 22 13:58

Galveston Wharves, MSC Cruises discuss possibility of 4th cruise terminal

The Galveston Wharves, a major U.S. cruise homeport, and MSC Cruises, a leading international cruise company, are negotiating the development of a fourth cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston, according to the company's release. The entities signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Dec. 7 outlining parameters of a potential agreement for the development and operation of a terminal at piers 16-18.



MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest and fastest-growing cruise brand. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately held company employs a staff of more than 30,000 globally. It is the market leader in Europe, South America, the Persian Gulf region and Southern Africa, with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and Far East markets.

The Port of Galveston is the fourth most popular cruise homeport in the U.S., hosting more than 1 million cruise passengers a year.

The local impact of the port’s 2022 cruise activity includes 3,500 jobs, $568 million in local business revenue, and $73.5 million in local purchases by passengers and crew. A fourth cruise terminal is forecast to generate an additional 925 jobs, $177 million in revenues, and $21 million in local purchases.

A fourth cruise terminal is included in the port’s 20-Year Strategic Master Plan, designed to guide major capital and maintenance projects to maximize assets; optimize the port’s cruise, cargo, commercial and lay business sectors; and boost the regional economy with jobs and revenues.

The negotiations follow the opening of the port’s third new cruise terminal in November. The $125 million, state-of-the-art terminal at Pier 10 was developed through a public-private partnership.





