2022 December 21 18:33

Baltspetsproekt launches a non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton

The vessel can be easily adapted to the needs of the Arctic regions





Source: Freeze frame video of Baltspetsproekt

The first single-hull, single-deck, non-self-propelled steel-concrete reinforced berth-connected vessel (Project 04080) named NeoBeton was built and launched at the yard of St. Petersburg based Baltspetsproekt LLC, Alexander Sobolev, founder of the shipbuilding company and author of the ship concept told IAA PortNews.



The project was developed to RS class (“K⍟ Berth-connected ship (G) Floating Oil Storage”) by Baltspetsproekt LLC in partnership with several naval architecture/marine engineering firms and construction companies: Malachite Central Design Bureau, Lazurit CDB and Monolith CDB (construction technology), CNIIMF, CIFRA LLC, Aqualight LLC, GTNS LLC, Spetspromstroy LLC, and NEDK LLC.



The vessel was designed for safe year-round storage of oil products in moderate latitudes environment with wind force 3 and small waves. The vessel provides for storage four types of fuel. At the request of the customer, the vessel design can be modified for operation in a particular region, including in the Arctic shallow ports, port locality, bays, and shallow water areas of the Arctic rivers.



Alexander Sobolev noted that the concrete was chosen as the main material for the construction due to several factors: firstly, the strength of reinforced concrete structures during operation in water increases with time. With proper operation, the service life of a reinforced concrete hull is much higher than that of a steel one. Secondly, there is no need for an expensive docking procedure. In addition, interruptions in the operation of the ship, which are typical for ships made of steel and requiring certification by classification societies with docking, are excluded.



The vessel is towed to the area of operation only once. The vessel is relocated only at the request of the customer.



The Project 04080 berth-connected vessels, according to the design developer, are the most effective solution to the problems of transfer of oil products from the carrier's tanker, safe year-round storage and supply of oil products to vehicles.



This class vessels feature a shallow draft (4.2 m with a storage capacity of about 14.400 cbm). So, they can be used in shallow Arctic waters and enclosed bays and port localities along the Northern Sea Route (NSR).



The Project 04080 berth-connected vessels can use on-shore power supply and are designed for a specific mooring place.