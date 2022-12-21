2022 December 21 16:15

Hupac takes over operations of Terminal Koln Nord

From 1 January 2023, the terminal Cologne North (TKN) of HGK Hafen und Güterverkehr Koln AG will be operated by a new company, the Hupac Group. This is the result of the tender initiated by HGK in June 2022, in which Hupac SA was awarded the contract in November 2022, according to the company's release.



The Hupac Group operates numerous terminals in Europe, either under its own management or together with partners, and brings a broad range of experience in this field.



The bi-modal Terminal Köln Nord is conveniently located near the motorway junction Köln Niehl (A1/A57) and is directly connected to the Rhine port Köln Niehl via rail. It has an area of 152,000 square metres with five transhipment tracks and three gantry cranes. Up to ten trains can be loaded and unloaded inbound and outbound per day.



The invitation to tender for combined transport operation is required by the directive on the support of intermodal terminals of non-federally owned companies. Before the transition is completed on 1 January 2023, all organisational and administrative processes will be coordinated with customers and partners. The transfer of lease and operations results in a transfer of employment for the existing workforce in accordance with § 613 a BGB. The existing employment relationships will be taken over by the future Combiconnect Köln Nord GmbH with legal security.