2022 December 21 14:31

Lloyd's Register awarded Type Approval to Datum for its SHaPoLi EEXI solution

Lloyd's Register has awarded marine engineering company Datum Electronics Type Approval for its EEXI SHaPoLi (Shaft Power Limitation) solution, a novel technology designed to help ship owners comply with IMO regulations to reduce the carbon intensity of all ships by 40% by 2030, according to LR's release.

The certification directly supports these marine decarbonisation initiatives, as outlined in the MARPOL Annex VI (MEPC .335(76) and IACS Recommendation No. 17

The Type Approval process is a mandatory requirement for voyage and safety critical apparatus installed on any classified vessel.

Lloyd's Register is a global professional services company specialising in engineering and technology for the maritime industry. They are the world's first marine classification society, created more than 260 years ago to improve the safety of ships.








