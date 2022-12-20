  • Home
  • News
  • Waterborne traffic on the Volga-Don Canal drops 21% in the 2022 navigation season
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 20 17:55

    Waterborne traffic on the Volga-Don Canal drops 21% in the 2022 navigation season

    The number of vessel transits through the basin decreased by 12%

    The transit of icebreaker Kapitan Demidov-led convoy of five dry bulk carriers from Rostov-on-Don to the exit from Lock No. 1 in severe ice conditions finalized navigation season on the Volga-Don Shipping Canal (VDSC). Waterborne freight transport during the season reached 10.210.000 tonnes, which represents 79% on 2021 results (12 million 646 thousand tonnes). Almost 56.900 lockage operations were performed, which amounted to 78% compared to 2021, Rosmorrechflot reports.

    During the period, the ship canal handled 7.935 vessel transits, which is 12% less than a year earlier. The actual duration of the navigation situation on the main inland waterways amounted to 245 days and correspond to the planned ones.

    The state programme for the maintenance of inland waterways has been fulfilled in all respects. The 311-km Volgograd-Volgodonsk stretch maintained the guaranteed depths; the 509-km-long stretch out of 2187.5 km of inland waterways in the basin, have guaranteed dimensions for ship transit, of which 300 km are equipped with illuminated navaids and 198 km are equipped with reflective navigation signs, 11 km are equipped with non-illuminated signs. Maintenance dredging of inland waterways has been completed in full (587.000 cbm of dredged material) which ensured guaranteed dimensions.

    The maintenance and hydrographic work on inland waterways was carried out by the technical fleet, including eight buoy tenders, five dredgers with support fleet, five floating cranes, four canal bottom cleaning vessels and three survey expeditions.

    To keep inland waterways with guaranteed depths, 878 navigational signs were deployed and maintained, including 478 floating and 400 coastal ones, of which 609 were illuminated.

    As of December 1, 2022, port state control inspectors conducted 166 inspections of ships and floating facilities, including 21 passenger and RoPax ships. They identified 473 violations of compliance requirements. 34 ships were detained, including 16 passenger ones.

    From November 29 to December 4, the buoy tender teams removed the floating signs of the navigational fences of the ship passages.

    The Volga-Don Shipping Canal is a unique hydraulic engineering structure, a key link in the Unified Deep Water System, connecting the ports of Baltic and White seas, Caspian and Azov-Black Sea basins. 96 large hydraulic engineering structures were installed on the ship canal with a length of 101 km, including 13 locks, 3 pumping stations, 2 emergency repair barriers, 22 canals, ferry lines, 20 dams and other structures.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 20

18:30 IMO introduces virtual reality technology to improve ferry safety
18:02 Port of Barcelona and PowerCon A/S start building the pilot project to provide electrical power to ships at the BEST terminal
17:55 Waterborne traffic on the Volga-Don Canal drops 21% in the 2022 navigation season
17:40 Wartsila hybrid propulsion system with methanol engine to power four future-proof heavy lift vessels
17:22 Holland Shipyards Group to build three new MPP coasters for logistics partners
17:06 “K” LINE enters into long-term contracts with Northern Lights for two liquefied CO2 vessels
16:40 APM Terminals expands Truck Appointment System
16:25 HMM and NYK Bulk & Projects to collaborate in their break-bulk services between the Far East and Middle East
16:23 The market of leasing water transport in Russia shrank to RUB 15-17 billion in 2022, VTB Leasing says
16:05 DP World announcing that its trade finance platform receives requests for more than $600 million in credit limits
15:45 Wartsila partners with cleantech start-up Hycamite to jointly develop technology for onboard production of hydrogen from LNG
15:24 Port of Valencia container volume up to 4,670,160 TEUs in November
15:04 Mixed berthing officially allowed in the port of Rotterdam
14:43 ICTSI signs new 30-year lease for Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia, Poland
14:23 THE Alliance announces service network upgrade plan for 2023
14:03 Fincantieri and ONEX Shipyards sign an agreement
14:00 Representatives of shipping sector to address the development of shipping and domestic components supplies at a Shipping Team meeting
13:30 APM Terminals signs transition contract for the Port of Itajaí in 2023
13:13 A.P. Moller – Maersk announces new and innovative cold storage facility in Norway
12:45 Uniper concludes framework agreement with the Federal Government
12:24 Port Houston surpasses 3.5 million TEU November records the fourth-largest month ever for containers
12:01 FESCO beefs up its containers fleet by 20% to more than 130 000 TEUs in 2022
11:24 Eastern and Southern Africa region discusses Ballast Water Management Convention
10:45 Eneti signs initial installation contract for newbuild WTIV
10:37 Crude oil prices expected to be well supported in a range of between $90 and $115 per barrel over the coming quarters - QNB
10:11 Sea Machines and US Coast Guard partner on vessel-based computer vision
09:41 Orsted takes final investment decision to build Europe’s largest production facility for green fuel for the shipping industry

2022 December 19

18:31 SITC hosts naming ceremony for M/V “SITC YUANMING”
18:09 India to be indigenous shipbuilding hub, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
17:42 Coastal container ship sank in Gulf of Siam
17:26 CLA negotiations at APM Terminals Maasvlakte II
17:19 Hydrographic Enterprise to be a Partner of the 6th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress
16:52 Clarksons: 93% of car carrier newbuilds LNG capable, 23 pct ammonia/methanol ready
16:31 BIMCO releases revised Charter Party Guarantee version
16:11 MAN's unique engine concept to power Cadeler’s hybrid foundation/wind turbine Installation vessels
15:53 Atomenergomash secures a RUB 362.7 million cheap credit for the creation of maritime propulsion manufacture
15:41 SCH set for million-pound expansion at Port of Liverpool
15:34 Contecon Manzanillo starts Phase 3 port expansion, ICTSI says
15:29 S. Korea's export growth to drop to zero-percent range in 2023 - Yonhap
15:18 Aker Solutions secures multiple contracts with Aker BP – record high order intake
14:37 World’s largest FSRU gets upgraded for deployment to Hong Kong
14:19 Alicante cruise port set to join GPH
13:49 Green Fuels for Denmark receives Danish IPCEI funding
13:07 New storage position for fuels in the Port of Paranagua
12:41 San Pedro Bay ports' container dwell fee program to end Jan. 24, 2023
12:01 Fishing industry representatives appeal to State Duma to support amendments to the bill on the Investment quotas P2
11:32 First German LNG terminal to open in Wilhelmshaven German
11:18 Part of freight from BAM and the Trans-Siberian Railway could be transferred to Northern Sea Route, says Yuri Trutnev
10:18 The ice-resistant platform "Severny Polyus" successfully operates in the Arctic, AARI says
09:28 Port of Los Angeles cargo lighter in November

2022 December 18

15:17 Port of Barry celebrates new lease with Scott Pallets
14:09 Container demand eases in November - GPA
13:19 Costa Toscana debuts in Dubai
12:43 ABS launches industry-leading requirements for onboard carbon capture
11:30 Port Authority of NYNJ Board of Commissioners approves $8.3 billion budget

2022 December 17

14:36 CLA negotiations at Hutchison Ports Delta II
11:19 Krafla to be developed using ground-breaking concept
10:12 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels accompanied by a charity donation

2022 December 16

18:12 More loads take the smart sea route directly to Stockholm
17:53 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news