2022 December 20 17:06

“K” LINE enters into long-term contracts with Northern Lights for two liquefied CO2 vessels

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Northern Lights JV DA have signed Bare Boat Charter and Time Charter contracts for two 7,500 m3 liquefied CO2 ships, according to the company's release.

The ships will be delivered in 2024 and will contribute to the world’s first full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain. The London-based subsidiary “K” LINE LNG Shipping (UK) Ltd. will undertake the management of two ships transporting liquefied CO2 from industrial emitters, including the Norcem Brevik and Hafslund Oslo Celsio carbon capture facilities, to the Northern Lights CO2 receiving terminal in Øygarden, Norway.

Northern Lights and “K” LINE will jointly establish operational procedures for safe transportation of liquefied CO2. The ships are classified by DNV and will be registered in Norway and operated under Norwegian (NOR) flag by mainly Norwegian shipboard personnel.

Northern Lights is developing an open and flexible infrastructure to transport CO2 from industrial emitters by ship to a receiving terminal in western Norway for intermediate storage, before being transported by pipeline for permanent storage in a geological reservoir 2,600 meters under the seabed. Operations are scheduled to start in 2024. The facilities are under construction and will enable Northern Lights to offer a safe and reliable shipping and storage service to industrial emitters from across Europe.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) founded in 1919 is one of the largest shipping companies in the world. “K” LINE has a long history and diversified track-record in ownership and technical management of liquefied gas carriers since delivering its first LPG carrier in 1974 and first LNG carrier in 1983.