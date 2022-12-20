2022 December 20 09:41

Orsted takes final investment decision to build Europe’s largest production facility for green fuel for the shipping industry

Orsted takes final investment decision to build Europe’s largest production facility, FlagshipONE, for green fuel for the shipping industry, according to Topsoe's release. Topsoe will provide Engineering, Procurement and Fabrication (EPF) for the project’s eMethanol technology.

FlagshipONE will be built in Örnsköldsvik in Northern Sweden and is expected to be in operation in 2025. The facility will produce app. 50,000 tons per year of eMethanol from renewable energy and biogenic CO2. 50,000 tons of eMethanol can fuel one large ocean going vessel or several ferries.



According to IEA’s Net Zero-scenario for 2050, the shipping industry needs to reduce its emissions by almost 15% from 2021 to 2030. The agency points toward both technological innovation, supportive policies, and collaboration across the value chain to develop and deploy low-carbon fuels in the industry.

FlagshipONE is a project that does just that. The project will capture biogenic carbon dioxide (CCU) and combine this with hydrogen made from renewable electricity and water, to produce renewable methanol, or eMethanol. This versatile, liquid fuel is carbon neutral and easy to store, transport and use, and the production from FlagshipONE will go to the marine sector.

Topsoe’s expertise within both process technology and catalysts will ensure high efficiency and cost-effectiveness. In its Engineering, Procurement & Fabrication scope (EPF), Topsoe will supply its eMethanol technology, the so-called eMethanol Loop, as well as pre-assembled modules for the facility and free-standing equipment such as the methanol reactor and distillation columns.



FlagshipONE was developed by the Liquid Wind-consortium. The consortium consists of developers, energy and technology companies that develop, finance, and build commercial-scale facilities to produce green efuels. FlagshipONE has been acquired by Orsted and is the first of the Liquid Wind-projects to be build.



Founded in 1940, Topsoe is a global developer and supplier of decarbonization technology, catalysts, and services for the energy transition. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark, with over 2,100 employees serving customers all around the globe.