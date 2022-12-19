2022 December 19 18:31

SITC hosts naming ceremony for M/V “SITC YUANMING”

All parties coordinated and maintained good cooperation to ensure the smooth delivery of new vessels on schedule

On December 19, 2022, the online delivery ceremony of M/V “SITC YUANMING” was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) and YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group Ltd (YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group), SITC said.



Under the repeated epidemic situation, all parties coordinated and maintained good cooperation to ensure the smooth delivery of new vessels on schedule.



M/V “SITC YUANMING” will join SITC fleet soon and provide much better service to SITC customers.