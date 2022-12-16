2022 December 16 18:12

More loads take the smart sea route directly to Stockholm

Four separate project loads will arrive in central Stockholm by sea

The next coming days a number of oversize project loads will arrive at Ports of Stockholm, including housing modules, cars and building materials, all destined for the Stockholm region. Transporting goods by sea directly to their final destination has major sustainability, efficiency and cost benefits, Ports of Stockholm said.



During a few days, in the third-last week of the year, four separate project loads will arrive in central Stockholm by sea. One of the loads is a consignment of 1,500 passenger cars that will be unloaded at Värtahamnen Port, the first of three consecutive consignments of cars bound for the Stockholm region.



There is also a shipping consignment of 230 housing modules that will be unloaded at Frihamnen Port and then transported into Stockholm. Sea transport of this kind, direct to Stockholm, is very advantageous and sustainable. In part this is because the housing modules are unwieldy oversize loads and the costs of transporting them individually by road are high, but also because sea transport has a lower impact on the environment by reducing the amount of road haulage transport needed.



“It is very advantageous to be able to offer customers with different load types the opportunity to take the smart sea-route, direct to central Stockholm and as close to the final destination as possible. This mode of transport is both more sustainable and cost-efficient,” explains Nicklas Ebersson, Marketing Manager Cargo at Ports of Stockholm.



At Frihamnen Port, at approximately the same time, a major shipment of pipes will arrive for onward sea transport by barge direct to the end customer in Stockholm, with no road transport or unnecessary environmental impact. In parallel, a fourth large cargo arrives directly at Hammarbyhamnen. That load consists of transformers that weigh 340 tonnes each and will go on to a power company that is renewing the electricity infrastructure in Stockholm.



Utilizing the central ports of Frihamnen, Värtahamnen and Hammarbyhamnen for project loads gives customers further freight shipping alternatives to and from the Stockholm region, which is Sweden's largest consumer area by some margin. Housing modules, building materials and other oversize loads will continue to arrive at Stockholm’s central quays in January. This further strengthens Ports of Stockholm’s position as a logistics hub for efficient and sustainable transport.



The central inner-city quays are an important complement to the major freight ports, Stockholm Norvik Port, Port of Nynäshamn and Port of Kapellskär. Together, Ports of Stockholm's ports enable climate-smart transport to the entire region.