2022 December 14 16:10

Novotrans commences container transportation from the Far East

Transportation of containers in gondola cars to grow and to become regular in 2023

The first 43 gondola cars of Novotrans Group LLC left Vladivostok for the Koltsovo station on 13 December 2022 under the contract with FESCO Integrated Transport, says press center of Novotrans Managing Company LLC.

According to the company’s statement, this activities is in line with the presidential instructions on building up transportation of containerized cargo from the Far East ports. It is to facilitate solving of the Far East logistics problems caused by the sanctions.

As of today, Novotrans has signed agreements with Commercial Port of Vladivostok, Dry Port Nakhodka, FESCO Integrated Transport, TransContainer.

Novotrans says transportation of containers in gondola cars is going to grow and to become regular in 2023.

The Group of Companies "Novotrans" is a holding numbering 29 companies operating in various regions of Russia and the CIS. Novotrans is implementing an investment project for the construction of Ust-Luga Universal commercial terminal. The project known as LUGAPORT was developed for construction of marine terminals for handling grain, food cargo, general and bulk cargo. Projected throughput of the facility is 24.3 million tonnes.

After major international operators including Maersk, MSC, Hapag Lloyd and others left Russia in the first half of 2022, the country’s logistics turned eastward, hence the overloading of the Far East ports. In September, the Ministry of Transport and Russian Railways set up a rapid response centre to manage the forwarding of containers from port terminals in the Far East.

As Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev said at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Government members, the possibility of increasing container transport rates for eastbound shipping in 2023 while simultaneously reducing the rates for shipments to the ports in the northwest should be considered. According to him, unloading can also be facilitated with more container trains send from the Far East ports.

As Russian Railways reported on 29 November 2022, shipment of containers from Far East ports by Russian Railways’ network increased to nearly 3,500 TEU per day. The target of 3,750 TEU per day is to be achieved in the near time. According to Russian Railways, the measures undertaken by the company together with the Ministry of Transport allowed to increase the shipment of import containers from the Far East by almost 30%.

