2022 December 14 14:46

Logistics operator PEC launches regular voyages for transportation of consolidated cargo between Turkey and Russia

Cargo is transported by seaborne transport to Novorossiysk and then by road transport across Russia

Multiservice logistics operator PEC has launched regular voyages for transportation of consolidated cargo between Turkey and Russia and opened two А+ warehouses in Istanbul. According to the company’s statement, the number of requests for cargo transportation from Turkey to Russia has increased with the opening of the new branch. PEC counts to multiply the turnover between the two countries by the end of 2023.

PEC delivers cargo by seaborne transport to Novorossiysk and then by road transport across the territory of Russia.

“From March, the number of applications for the delivery from Turkey received by PEC has been growing by 1.5% per month. The highest demand is for a comprehensive logistics including the delivery, assistance in selecting suppliers, warehouse handling, preparation of customs and other accompanying documents,” says PEC Director Oksana Feoktistova.

PEC is ready to provide agency services in Turkey. The company will consult businesses on arranging of the international trade transactions and will assist in selecting suppliers in terms of the goods and specifications.

Prior to opening of its own branch, PEC had been engaged in trade with Turkey for over five years.

By the end of 2023, PEC will develop internal transport system in Turkey to decrease the delivery time across the territory of the country by 10-30%. There is a plan to open offices in various cities of turkey.

In 2022, PEC opened 88 new offices in Russia and abroad. In 2023, the company is set to continue expansion in CIS, SEA and EAEU countries.

Established in 2011, PEC is a multiservice operator of logistics services, expert in providing comprehensive solutions and organization of cargo transportation within and beyond Russia. The company’s branch network numbers over 274 offices in more than a hundred cities and towns of Russia. The company has its official representative offices in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tadzhikistan, Uzbekistan and China. PEC provides its services to 4.5 million clients per year.