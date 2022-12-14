2022 December 14 10:35

TECO 2030 signs supplier partnership agreement with SinoHyKey

TECO 2030 and SinoHyKey (SHK) have entered into a strategic partnership that will allow SHK to provide MEA, one of the key components in the TECO 2030 fuel cell system to decarbonize the marine transportation, according to TECO 2030's release.



TECO 2030 has recently announced progress in several projects. Implenia Norway has ordered an 800kW HydroPilot container, with an option to increase the power capacity up to 1.6MW. The project will demonstrate that construction sites can operate emission-free. Additionally, TECO 2030’s HydroPilot project, supported by ENOVA, is planned to be delivered in Q3 2023. The order value is NOK 20 million, and if the option is exercised the total will be brought up to NOK 30 million.

Another pioneering project is the announced HyEkoTank, where TECO 2030, Shell and partners received EUR 5 million from Horizon Europe. The HyEkoTank project aims to retrofit a product tanker with 2.4MW fuel cells during 2024 for zero-emission port operations and up to 100% emissions reduction.

TECO 2030 has also signed a letter of intent with development partner AVL for the delivery of 12MW fuel cell stacks to be deployed in 30 heavy-duty trucks for an undisclosed owner.