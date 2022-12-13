2022 December 13 13:35

Keppel O&M delivers second of three dual-fuel dredgers to Van Oord

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel FELS Limited (Keppel FELS), has delivered the second of three dual-fuel dredgers to Dutch maritime company, Van Oord, according to the company's release.

Named Vox Apolonia, the energy efficient dredger is equipped with green features and has the ability to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG). It is identical to the first dredger, Vox Ariane, delivered by Keppel O&M in April this year. A third dredger for Van Oord, Vox Alexia, is on track for delivery in 2023.

Built to the requirements of the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) Tier III regulations, the Dutch flagged Vox Apolonia has a hopper capacity of 10,500 cubic metres and includes several features that reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions. Like the Vox Ariane, it is also equipped with innovative and sustainable systems and has obtained the Green Passport and Clean Ship Notation by Bureau Veritas.

The state-of-the-art Vox Apolonia is equipped with a high degree of automation for its marine and dredging systems, as well as an onboard data acquisition and integrated control system to enhance efficiency and operational cost savings. The TSHD has one suction pipe with a submerged e-driven dredge pump, two shore discharge dredge pumps, five bottom doors, a total installed power of 14,500 kW, and can accommodate 22 persons.



