2022 December 12 17:52

Meyer Werft delays delivery of Carnival Jubilee to Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line today notified guests booked on the first six cruises of Carnival Jubilee that because of shipyard delays, delivery of the ship has been postponed and the first cruise will now be the Dec. 23, 2023 embarkation from Galveston, Tex., according to the company's release.

Carnival Jubilee is under construction at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. Meyer has notified Carnival that due to supply chain logistics and related matters, the October 2023 delivery date has been re-set for early December 2023. Carnival Jubilee will then transit directly to Galveston to operate the first guest cruise for the Christmas holiday, departing on Dec. 23, 2023.

Guests and travel advisors have been notified of the change. In total, the original Oct. 30, 2023 transatlantic journey from Southampton, UK to Galveston, and then five Caribbean sailings from Galveston have been cancelled.



