2022 December 10 13:09

Performance Shipping Inc. announces new loan facility with Alpha Bank S.A. to partially finance the acquisition of M/T P. Long Beach

The acquired LR2 tanker vessel was built in 2013



Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today announced it has entered into an agreement for a secured term loan facility of up to approximately US$22,000,000.00 with Alpha Bank S.A. (the “Facility”) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Proceeds from this Facility will be used to finance up to about 50% of the purchase price of the previously announced 2013 built LR2 tanker vessel the Company has agreed to acquire, the M/T Fos Hamilton, to be renamed P. Long Beach.



The Facility will carry an interest rate of SOFR plus 2.35% per annum and will be repayable in twenty (20) consecutive quarterly installments of US$550,000.00 each, and a balloon installment of US$11,000,000.00 payable concurrent with the twentieth quarterly installment. The Facility is secured by, among other things, a guarantee of the Company and a first priority mortgage over the M/T P. Long Beach.



Commenting on this Facility, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:



“Our entry into this agreement follows our announced acceptance of the commitment letter from Alpha Bank on November 29, 2022 and is indicative of the continued confidence in our Company demonstrated by our new lender with the use of another collateral vessel to secure a new loan facility maturing in late 2027 and offered at competitive terms. As previously announced, we expect to drawdown this Facility upon delivery of our eighth vessel, the M/T P. Long Beach, expected to take place by mid-December.”