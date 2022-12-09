2022 December 9 16:48

Onezhsky Shipyard launches crab catching ship Kapitan Yegorov

Image source: Onezhsky Shipyard second crab catching ship of ССa 5712LS design in the series ordered by Russian Crab Group

On 9 December 2022, Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) launched the second crab catching ship of ССa 5712LS design, named Kapitan Yegorov. The series is being built for Russian Crab Group under the state programme of investment quotas aimed at modernization of the domestic fishing fleet and at enhancing the efficiency of national bioresource development, says the group.

The event was attended by Arthur Parfeonchikov, head of the Republic of Karelia; representatives of ad hoc ministries and agencies; authorities of the shipyard and Russian Crab Group. Tatyana Ignatyeva, Head of the Administration of the Head of Karelia, acted as the ship’s godmother.

Between 2020 and 2024, Russian Crab Group is to get 10 ships of two types. Under the contracts, Onezhsky Shipyard is to build seven ships for catching and transportation of live crab while Okskaya Shipyard is to build three crab processing ships equipped with plants for freezing live and boiled crab.

The construction of one unit in a small-size series is estimated at about RUB 1.5 billion.

The lead ship of Project CCa 5712LS, named Kapitan Aleksandrov, was launched by Onezhsky Shipyard in January 2022.

5712LS design was developed by DAMEN Engineering (Saint-Petersburg).

Ice2 class ships can operate in challenging conditions of the Sea of Bering, Sea of Okhotsk, Sea of Japan. RSW system and other solutions innovative for Russian crab catching industry are applied.

The new crab catching ship is named after a well-known Far East master, Nikolay Yegorov (1906 — 1979).

Key particulars of the ship: length - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots, main engine – 1,600 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 24, tanks for transportation of live crab – 440 cbm, live crab capacity – 110 tonnes.

Russian Crab Group of Companies — is one of the biggest crab catching companies in Russia, the largest in the Russian Far East. In 2022 the group is holding 11,8 thousand tonnes of crab quota. From 2020, the company has been implementing a large-scale programme on construction of 10 crab catching ships.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The shipyard can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships.

Large-scale modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard began in early 2022. In-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard provides for introduction of digital shipbuilding technologies, robotization and automation of production. RF Government’s allocations for that purpose exceed RUB 5 billion until 2024.

