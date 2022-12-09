2022 December 9 15:24

Shipyards of Russia’s North-West region note continued demand for construction of civil ships — Bank of Russia

Shipbuilding industry still sees the demand for employees in the North-West region

Shipyards of Russia’s North-West region note continued demand for construction of civil ships, particularly with the new orders, according to the 'Regional Economy' Commentaries by Bank of Russia Main Branches. Ships for fishing and tourism have been contracted in the Leningrad Region while nuclear-powered icebreakers and passenger ships for the Arctic zone are under construction in Saint-Petersburg.

Some companies are implementing investment projects including those aimed at adaptation to work in the new conditions. For example, Arkhangelsk shipyard is upgrading its technological facilities with domestically-produced equipment. A ship repair cluster is to be built in the Murmansk Regio to decrease the companies’ expenses for repair of small-size ships.

The situation in the industry has affected the personnel market. Shipbuilding industry still sees the demand for employees in the North-West region as a whole with the Leningrad Region and the Kaliningrad Region seeing an increase of the demand.

The 'Regional Economy' Commentaries by Bank of Russia Main Branches are based on the results of polls (about 1,800 companies of the region’s non-financial sector were polled in November), wide spectrum of statistics and analysts’ opinions. This information is also used by the Bank of Russia when making decisions on the key rate.