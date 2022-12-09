2022 December 9 14:13

Solstad awarded five-year contracts for two PSVs

Solstad Offshore ASA announces that its PSVs Normand Naley and Sea Frost have been awarded five-year contracts by Equinor UK Limited (Equinor), according to the company's release.

Both contracts will run for five years from January 2023. The contracts include options for further extensions.

The Sea Frost, which has been on contract with Equinor since 2017, will be upgraded with a battery-hybrid system and shore power as part of the contract. The Normand Naley is already equipped with a battery-hybrid system and shore power.