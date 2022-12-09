2022 December 9 10:21

Transocean announces $1.04 bln in contract awards for two ultra-deepwater drillships

Transocean Ltd. announced awards for its ultra-deepwater drillships, Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Orion, for work offshore Brazil with a national oil company. Together the two contracts represent approximately $1.04 billion in firm backlog, according to the company's release.

Deepwater Corcovado was awarded a four-year contract, which contributes an estimated $583 million in backlog and is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract.

Deepwater Orion was awarded a three-year contract, which contributes an estimated $456 million in backlog and is expected to commence during the fourth quarter of 2023.



Transocean is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 38 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship and holds a partial ownership interest in a company that is constructing another ultra-deepwater drillship.