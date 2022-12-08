2022 December 8 17:34

CMA CGM may double methanol-fuelled boxship order - Ship & Bunker

French container line CMA CGM may double its order earlier this year of methanol-fuelled boxships, according to Ship & Bunker.

The company announced an order of six 15,000 TEU dual fuel ships with methanol propulsion in July, with delivery expected by the end of 2025. The firm is now 'very close' to ordering another six of the vessels from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company, container shipping intelligence service Alphaliner reported in a note to clients this week.

If confirmed, the order would put the French firm's total methanol-fuelled ordered capacity at 180,000 TEU across 12 ships, more than half the 296,100 TEU of capacity across 19 ships ordered by AP Moller-Maersk. But while Maersk has already announced several deals guaranteeing it green methanol supply upon the delivery of these ships, CMA CGM has yet to do so. Securing more supply of this fuel will be a key challenge for the company over the next two years.