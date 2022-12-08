  • Home
  2022 December 8

    Academy of Industry Markets welcomes to LNG Market online course

    Among the course speakers are heads of related subdivisions of LNG industry leaders

    Academy of Industry Markets welcomes managers to an upgrade training course “The market of liquefied natural gas” (LNG Market online course). According to the organizers, the 2.5-month course will share fundamental knowledge of Russian and foreign leaders in the industry and will let become experts in LNG projects.

    The course is focused on a complete LNG supply chain including liquefaction technologies, transportation and storage LNG, shipping and trading. Special attention will be paid to low-tonnage segment of the LNG market and import substitution issues in the industry.

    The Academy’s educational platform offers interaction with experts and colleagues so that the participants could discuss the most pressing issues in the industry.

    The main target audience of the Academy’s course are heads and specialists of oil & gas companies and companies of related industries.

2022 December 8

