2022 December 8 14:03

BCG and ABS combine expertise to support marine and offshore decarbonization

Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consultancy, and leading advisor on decarbonization to the maritime industry, and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a global leader in providing classification services for marine and offshore companies and assets, have today signed a memorandum of understanding to join their technical and consulting expertise in the maritime and offshore industries, providing joint support to clients’ decarbonization journeys, according to ABS's release.



ABS has deep knowledge of and experience in the marine and offshore industries, as well as extensive insight into the dynamic sector’s regulatory landscape and a global network of sustainability centers.

BCG offers strategic perspective, change management, and transition design that provide a unique, end-to-end proposition to capture future benefits in the marine and offshore value chain.



The new joint proposition will help clients achieve their net-zero goals, supporting asset owners in their efforts to explore feasible options for operational and technical improvement, advise on carbon capture technologies, and the uptake of alternative and low-carbon fuels, among other consultative services that support carbon reduction strategies.

The BCG/ABS offer is also aimed at those looking to tap into the opportunities afforded by the transition to net zero. This would include all businesses that feed into the low-carbon value chain for offshore industries, including renewable energy producers, low-carbon fleet development, and subsea storage, among others.



Boston Consulting Group delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures.

ABS is a global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries.