2022 December 8 13:28

SCZONE signs 7 MoUs for green fuel production

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian Prime Minister, witnessed the signing ceremony of 7 MoUs on the start of studies on green hydrogen production projects n Suez Canal Economic Zone, between the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, represented by the New and Renewable Energy Development, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and consortia of international and local companies.



The signed MoUs include a number of international and local consortiums and companies, including: (Saudi Arabia’s Acwa Power, Benchmark’s consortium, the Holding Company for Chemical Industries, China’s China Energy, Germany’s DAI, India’s OCIOR ENERGY, VoltaLia – TAQA, and Britain’s British Petroleum).



The signing of the MoUs is a continuation of the signing of 16 previous MoUs 9 of which were converted into framework agreements during COP27, and it is expected that the implementation of feasibility studies for the projects will be completed soon.