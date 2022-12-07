2022 December 7 15:33

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in November 2022 rose 1.8 times YoY

Handling of fish products grew by 36.7%

In November 2022, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 36.4 thousand tonnes of cargo, which is 1.85 times more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company.

In the reported period, handling of fish products grew by 36.7%, year-on-year, to 24.6 thousand tonnes.

In January-December 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 246,600 tonnes of cargo, which is 20.7% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products rose by 21.4% to 224,600 tonnes.

Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.

In early October 2022, the Arbitration Court of the Murmansk Region collected 100-pct stock of Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC in favor of the state under the action filed by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation. The court ordered to hand over 4,752,759 ordinary shares of Murmansk Sea Fish Port held by Zevs JSC and 1 ordinary share held by a natural person.

