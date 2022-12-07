2022 December 7 13:29

Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 11M’2022 rose by 3.4% YoY

In the 11-month period, Russian Railways carried 60.7 million tonnes of containerized cargo

In January-November 2022, container transportation on the internal network of Russian Railways totaled 2.327 million TEU, 3.4% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to Russian Railways. Total transportation on Russian Railways’ network rose by 0.4% to 5.9 million TEU (including loaded and empty containers), according to the company.

The number of loaded containers exceeded 4.2 million TEU (60.7 million tonnes, up 3.2%, year-on-year).

In January-November 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1.131.7 billion tonnes of cargo, down 3.6%, year-on-year.

In September, the Ministry of Transport and Russian Railways set up a rapid response centre to manage the forwarding of containers from port terminals in the Far East. As Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev said at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Government members, the possibility of increasing container transport rates for eastbound shipping in 2023 while simultaneously reducing the rates for shipments to the ports in the northwest should be considered. According to him, unloading can also be facilitated with more container trains send from the Far East ports.

In late November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation with shipment of containers from the Far East ports was improving.

