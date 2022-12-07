2022 December 7 12:17

Number of containers with Chinese goods delivered to Saint-Petersburg surged 12 times this year

The growth was driven by redirection of cargo flows from seaborne transport to railways via Far East and Kazakhstan

Saint-Petersburg customs reports a considerable increase in railway delivery of Chinese cargoes to Saint-Petersburg. In 2022, the number of containers with Chinese goods handled by

Shushary customs of Saint-Petersburg surged 12 times, year-on-year. According to the customer, it registered 15,300 containers delivered by railways in the 11-month period.

A total of 260 thousand tonnes of cargo has been delivered from China year-to-date.

The growth was driven by the redirection of Chinese cargo flows from seaborne transport to railways via the checkpoints of the Far East and via Kazakhstan.

At the meeting held on 16 November 2022, RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said that loading of port terminals in the Far East was still high and proposing to consider the possibility of increasing container transport rates for eastbound shipping in 2023 while simultaneously reducing the rates for shipments to the ports in the northwest.

