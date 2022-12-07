  • Home
  2022 December 7

    Semakovskoye gas field enters operation on Yamal

    Image source: RusGazAlyans
    The recoverable reserves of the field exceed 320 billion cubic meters of gas

    The Semakovskoye gas field was launched in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area on 6 December 2022, according to Gazprom. The recoverable reserves of the Semakovskoye field are more than 320 billion cubic meters of gas.

    The new major gas production facility was created by Gazprom and RusGazDobycha in the extremely challenging conditions of the Far North and at a considerable distance from the existing infrastructure. As part of the first phase of the Semakovskoye field pre-development, the following facilities and systems were built: a production well stock (consisting of 19 wells), a comprehensive gas treatment unit (CGTU) with an annual capacity of 7.5 billion cubic meters, and a gas pipeline stretching for 122 kilometers from the field to the Unified Gas Supply System of Russia.

    Most of the Semakovskoye field's reserves lie in the waters of Taz Bay of the Kara Sea. Therefore, the option of building a system of extended-reach wells (ERD wells) was chosen for the field development. This ensured the possibility of access to the reserves from the shore and eliminated the need for the construction of expensive offshore infrastructure.

    Semakovskoye has become the first-ever offshore gas field in the history of Russia's gas sector to be developed with the use of such wells.

    During the works, a record was set for the drilling of extended-reach wells. According to international classification, well No. 1104 has an ERD (Extended Reach Drilling) ratio of 4.48, which is the maximum result recorded for Cenomanian deposits in the territory of Russia.

    The newly created wells feature some technological innovations, for instance, intelligent systems are employed to monitor the parameters of wells being operated and hydrocarbons being produced.

    During the next stage of pre-development, the annual gas production of the Semakovskoye field will be brought to its design level of 14.2 billion cubic meters.

    “With the launch of the Semakovskoye field, we lay a solid technological groundwork for the development of a new production cluster in the region. This includes the group of Parusovoye fields which are under the responsibility of RusGazAlyans, as well as a number of other fields,” said Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee.

    “The Semakovskoye gas field is the first production project for the RusGazDobycha Group. The Semakovskoye field is our first joint project with Gazprom. Currently, our companies are also jointly building the Complex for processing ethane-containing gas in the Baltic area and performing the works at the huge Tambey cluster. For RusGazDobycha, the launch of the Semakovskoye field is the start of the company's own hydrocarbon production history,” said Konstantin Makhov, Chief Executive Officer of RusGazDobycha.

    RusGazAlyans is a joint venture of the Gazprom Group (via Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom) and RusGazDobycha. RusGazAlyans was established in April 2017 with the purpose of developing the Parusovoye, Severo-Parusovoye and Semakovskoye fields located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area of the Russian Federation.

    Photos by RusGazAlyans

Другие новости по темам: oil and gas sector, Gazprom  


2022 December 7

