Ship of Project NE-020.2 Anatoly Cherneyev registered with Korsakov (Sakhalin) as its homeport

Image source: Rosmorrechflot in the navigation season of 2023

On 5 December 2022, the Anatoly Cherneyev ship of Project NE-020.2 was registered in Russian International Register of Ships with Korsakov (Sakhalin) as the ship’s homeport. The ship built by Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard (Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region) is intended for transportation of cargo and passengers between Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the Komandorskiye Islands and the Kuril Islands, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The flagship of Kamchatka transport fleet is owned by the Russian Federation (Rosmorrechflot).

The ship is built under the federal project “Development of infrastructure for marine and inland water transport” in the framework of the state programme “Transport System Development” for the Kamchatka Territory.

The concept was developed by Nordic Engineering, design – by Marine Engineering Bureau-Design-SPb, project documentation ‒ by SeaTech.

The Anatoly Cherneyev is an Ice 2 class ship able to carry 34 passengers in cabins and 780 tonnes of cargo in holds. The crew - 18 members. Full speed — 13.5 knots, economic speed — 12 knots. Navigation area - unlimited, including non-Arctic seas in accordance with the vessel class.

The state acceptance commission of the Directorate of State Contracting Authority for Marine Transport Development Programmes accepted the Anatoly Cherneyev on 13 October 2022. The ship will start operation on the freight and passenger transportation line in the navigation season of 2023. The ship will improve transport links with the remote areas. Kamchatka Government also has plans to use the ship for tourism.

