2022 December 6 18:36

SCZONE receives an economic delegation from the European Union

Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dein, received a delegation of economic/ commercial councellers in the European Union member states and EU delegation in Cairo, during an official visit to the SCZONE’s headquarters in Ain Sokhna, within the framework of SCZONE’s strategy to create the investment opportunities and to strengthen relations between SCZONE and various countries of the world, especially the European Union countries .



The EU delegation expressed their happiness with the promising steps which are achieved by SCZONE in the various industrial and service sectors, especially its steps in the green fuel sector. They also expressed interest in SCZONE’s plans for cooperation with major institutions to ensure labor training for modern technologies related to various industries, especially the green fuel industries. The delegation appreciates the one-stop shop services in accelerating the procedures for the investors as well as the golden license.

After the meeting ended, the delegation made a side visit to the Sokhna industrial zone which included a visit to Ateco Pharma Pharmaceutical Company and Misr Green Hydrogen Company, which is considered the first facility in Egypt and the Middle East for green fuel production. This facility was inaugurated by the Egyptian resident and the Norwegian prime minister during cop 27. The delegation also visit Sokhna port to see the development works that are happening to transform it as one of the pivotal ports on the Red Sea.