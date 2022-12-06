2022 December 6 17:06

IHC Dredging signs contract with Cochin Shipyard for design & hardware package of locally built TSHD for DCI

IHC Dredging and Cochin Shipyard have signed an agreement for a design and engineering, hardware and support package for the licensed construction of a Beagle 12 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), according to IHC Dredging's release. The TSHD will be built by Cochin Shipyard for the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI). With the construction of this Beagle 12, a high-capacity dredger (12,000 m3), DCI expands their fleet of trailing suction hopper dredgers.



With the construction of this new TSHD for DCI, IHC Dredging is looking forward to become the technical partner of Cochin Shipyard.

The new dredging vessel will be used by DCI for safeguarding and improving the accessibility of the ports and waterways of India.

The new vessel to be built is part of the Beagle® series of medium sized TSHDs. These TSHDs have a hopper volume ranging from 4,000 to 12,000m3, are designed for a wide range of dredging activities and are known for their high efficiency and maximum uptime.