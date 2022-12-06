2022 December 6 18:06

Puerto Aguadulce handles largest-capacity vessel to dock in Colombia

Sociedad Puerto Industrial Aguadulce (Puerto Aguadulce) has reached a new milestone with its recent handling of CMA CGM ARGENTINA – the largest-capacity vessel to arrive in Colombia. The milestone highlights Buenaventura’s position as a strategic port city for the country’s foreign trade with the Asia-Pacific region and the world, according to ICTSI's release.



The vessel’s arrival highlights the great operating capacity and strategic location of Puerto Aguadulce, in addition to its commitment to reviving and strengthening Colombia’s economy.



The 1,572-TEU state-of-the-art vessel was built in 2019 and sails under the Maltese flag. It is owned by the CMA CGM Group, one of the world leaders in maritime transport and logistics with operations in Colombia’s main ports.