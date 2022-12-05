2022 December 5 13:02

ICTSI delivers the largest port equipment in Papua New Guinea

South Pacific International Container Terminal (SPICT), a unit of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) at the Port of Lae, is now capable of handling larger box ships after receiving a pair of new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, the largest port equipment in Papua New Guinea, according to the company's release.



Manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. and with a reach of up to 17 rows across, the new Post-Panamax cranes can easily service vessels of up to 6,000 TEUs and is part of ICTSI’s ongoing program to strengthen and enhance the overall operational efficiency at PNG’s leading container terminal.



With the new equipment, shipping lines can expect quayside productivity gains and shorter port stays. The terminal will soon be able to facilitate direct calls by larger vessels operating in the major trade routes, which in turn would reduce costs for both importers and exporters in the region.



Once the STS cranes are deployed, one of the mobile harbor cranes currently at SPICT will be transferred to Motukea International Terminal (MIT) in Port Moresby, thereby also increasing the operational efficiency for both terminals.



Earlier this year, ICTSI South Pacific has invested into two 2.5-Megawatt Cummins power generators to ensure constant power supply in its Lae terminal, and procured seven new truck trailers in Lae and three units in Motukea, as part of the additional investment to support the STS cranes increased productivity. Additional equipment such as empty container handlers are expected to arrive in both terminals in 2023, same as two additional rubber tired gantries (RTG) for SPICT.



To ensure the continuity of ICTSI’s corporate culture and system of operations across the Group, ICTSI South Pacific likewise sent several of its employees from SPICT and MIT to train at ICTSI flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) in the Philippines. The trainings conducted were done to enhance their familiarity on operating the new STS cranes and improve their management and supervision capabilities.