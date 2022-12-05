2022 December 5 10:38

Ships certified by RINA and Bureau Veritas to be accepted for operation in navigation season 2022-2023

Documents issued by foreign classification societies become invalid from 1 November 2023

Ships certified by RINA and Bureau Veritas will be still accepted for operation in the Azov Sea in ice navigation season 2022-2023, IAA PortNews correspondent cite Aleksandr Danilenko, head of Taganrog Port State Control, as saying at the regional meeting on preparation for the icebreaker assistance period.

“As it was reported earlier, Russia terminated the agreements with foreign classification societies. However, the document says that the agreement is terminated 12 months after notification. If nothing changes, it is November 1 of the next year. Thus, we will accept those vessels this winter,” said Aleksandr Danilenko.

He also reminded that Harbour Masters will impose restrictions on ice navigation for the icebreaker assistance periods. Therefore, each ship should have resources for autonomous shipping for 14 days minimum. The vessels should be of proper ice class while vessels of over 30 years old should have confirmations from authorized classifications societies. As of today, they are RS, RRR, BV, RINA.

According to earlier reports platform IAA PortNews, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation terminated the agreements with foreign classification societies RINA and Bureau Veritas (BV) on authorization of them to conduct classification and statutory survey of Russian-flagged ships.

Related link:

Russia withdrew its recognition of foreign classification societies >>>>