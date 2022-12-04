  • Home
  • News
  • Global energy major joins The Castor Initiative - LR
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 4 15:12

    Global energy major joins The Castor Initiative - LR

    Leading global energy major becomes eighth member of collaboration.

    The Castor Initiative has announced that global energy major TotalEnergies has become the eighth partner to the global coalition that is committed to make zero emission shipping a reality.

    The global coalition, which includes MISC Berhad (MISC), Lloyd’s Register (LR), Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), MAN Energy Solutions (MAN), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Yara Clean Ammonia (Yara) and Jurong Port, was established in January 2020 and its most recent project milestone was the April 2022 memorandum of understanding for a pair of zero emission deepsea tankers vessels.

    With TotalEnergies as the Castor Initiative’s latest partner, the multinational coalition has added to its diverse circle of maritime expertise to ensure and support the complete ecosystem required for ammonia-fuelled tankers to operate sustainably and safely. As a leading energy major on a global scale, and its commitment to sustainability, TotalEnergies brings its extensive operational experience to this global alliance to support the maritime industry’s drive to decarbonisation. The experience and expertise of each Castor Initiative partner will be central to the success of the initiative, from conception to project realization.

    Jérôme Cousin, Senior Vice President Shipping, TotalEnergies said: “Among various decarbonized marine fuel alternatives, Ammonia could rapidly become a viable solution in the maritime sector while challenges remain to be addressed, in particular on the safety aspects. We are therefore enthusiastic to join the Castor initiative, one of the most comprehensive and ambitious project dealing with ammonia as a fuel today. As a multi-energy company committed to the energy transition, TotalEnergies will strive to bring its charterer perspective in this consortium of highly reputable industry players.”

    MISC President and Group CEO, Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam said: “Thank you TotalEnergies for this great leadership and collaboration towards achieving a common industry goal in shaping another decarbonisation pathway for the maritime industry, in a safe and efficient manner. I would also like to thank all the partners of The Castor Initiative for their steadfast commitment towards this global coalition. We have much to do to realise this mission, but today, we reached another milestone in our journey with TotalEnergies joining this global coalition, which is a huge recognition of the whole-of-society approach principle, on which we anchor our purpose of bringing zero emissions in shipping closer to reality.”

    LR Chief Executive Officer Nick Brown, said: “Efforts to decarbonise the maritime sector are forging ahead and collaboration among the Castor Initiative partners on ammonia-fuelled tonnage continues apace. We are delighted that TotalEnergies has joined our development project as its considerable industry experience and expertise will help to accelerate the partnerships’ goal of delivering safe zero-emission shipping in the middle of this decade.”

    Brian Østergaard Sørensen, Vice President, Head of Research and Development, Two-Stroke, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “MAN Energy Solutions welcomes TotalEnergies to the Castor Initiative. This coming together of such a broad variety of industry partners – each with their own expertise – can only be of great, mutual benefit as we advance the case for green ammonia as a sustainable fuel for maritime shipping on this path to decarbonisation.”

    SHI President and CEO Mr JinTaek Jung said: We are very delighted to have TotalEnergies join the Castor Initiative. We believe that TotalEnergies's diverse expertise in the energy and maritime shipping sector will be another enabling factor to the successful development of the ammonia-fuelled deep-sea tanker. We look forward to working with our new partner in this inspiring collective collaboration.

    Murali Srinivasan, SVP and Commercial Head of Yara Clean Ammonia said:
    “The clock is ticking for the decarbonization of the maritime sector. Within the Castor Initiative all partners in the value chain have made a significant commitment towards decarbonization and have been collaborating actively to achieve that goal. We are excited to welcome TotalEnergies to the initiative and look forward to jointly advancing ammonia as a credible and safe zero-carbon maritime fuel. TotalEnergies entering the existing partnership will create an acceleration of the consortium’s efforts toward the common goal of delivering zero-emission deep sea tankers in the near future.”

    MPA welcomes TotalEnergies’ participation to the Castor Initiative. The decarbonisation of the fleet and development of green ammonia supply chain and other hydrogen carriers to meet IMO targets will require the commitment of diverse stakeholders across the entire value chain. As the world’s top bunkering hub, Singapore will work closely with the industry to bring in green marine fuel supply chain, through consortiums such as the Castor Initiative and the green and digital shipping corridors, to enable the energy transition.” said Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry & Transformation), MPA.

    Jurong Port Chief Executive Officer, Terence Seow: “Jurong Port looks forward to TotalEnergies’ participation and contribution to complete the supply chain solution needed for ammonia-fuelled tankers to operate safely and sustainably. The consortium will be able to leverage on TotalEnergies’ technical capabilities & operational experience. To support the adoption of zero emission vessels, Jurong Port will work closely with the partners of The Castor Initiative to develop a robust and sustainable ammonia bunkering supply chain in Singapore.”

    To meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 ambitions on halving greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from 2008 levels, zero-carbon vessels need to enter the world fleet by 2030. This Joint Development Project has been motivated by the partners’ shared belief that the maritime industry needs leadership and greater collaboration if shipping is to meet the IMO’s GHG ambitions.

    While ammonia is one of the fuels being considered by maritime stakeholders, the partners also recognise that the shipping industry will need to explore multiple decarbonisation pathways and hope their collaboration will spur others in the maritime industry to work collectively on addressing this global challenge.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 4

15:12 Global energy major joins The Castor Initiative - LR
13:29 The Port of Valencia activates an investment of 1,564 million euros for its new container terminal
11:42 Busole project awarded in the ESG Innovator competition
10:02 Hupac announces new rail connection Antwerp Combinant and Duisburg

2022 December 3

15:49 Schedule reliability continues on its upwards trend - Sea-Intelligence
13:07 Concordia Maritime announces delivery of sold vessel and continued review of its fleet
11:18 Trinidad and Tobago targets 4 Mtpa green hydrogen by 2065
09:34 SITC accepts delivery of M/V “SITC CHENMING”

2022 December 2

18:25 Queues to pass through Bosporus Strait worse than past year - Lloyd's List Intelligence
18:07 e1 Marine, NAVTEK partner to develop hydrogen-powered car carrier vessel - H2 View
17:59 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:40 MacGregor introduces an electric transloading crane to complete the electric crane series
17:21 Wartsila to act as system integrator for Binary Marine Installation Solution
17:00 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 leaves Murmansk for the first operational voyage
16:52 The ports in Szczecin and Swinoujscie cargo transshipments up by 9.4 percent in Jan-Nov 2022
16:24 GTT receives two orders from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new LNG сarriers
15:53 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal in the port of Singapore fall into the water due to squall 
15:46 Krasnoye Sormovo may be contracted for building river/sea class ships for Belarussian companies
15:29 Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to present 'ocean transformation' plans at CES 2023
15:07 Demand for Eastern Polygon traffic to exceed capacity by 70-80 million tonnes after 2025 - expert
14:58 Deal to resume Russian ammonia exports via Ukraine close – Reuters
14:24 Freeport LNG delays restart target to end of year amid US regulatory hurdles - S&P Global
13:55 FSUE Rosmorport supports 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress as its General Partner
13:13 Giant wave kills passenger and injures four on new Viking cruise ship - TradeWinds
12:56 Aker BP’s Board approves field development projects
12:31 Waiting list for civil ship repair in Arkhangelsk Region is 2‒3.5 years long
11:52 Indian port operator orders three Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes to electrify bulk handling
11:35 LR authorised to carry out certification activities for non-SOLAS ships in Italy
11:26 A batch of reefer containers delivered to Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port
11:03 Singapore and Netherlands accept IMO Convention amendments
10:58 Accelleron launches new all-inclusive service agreement for auxiliary engine turbochargers
10:35 Sempra announces sale and purchase agreement with INEOS for Port Arthur LNG Phase 1
09:44 Winter-spring navigation season begins on the Northern Sea Route
09:40 NYK concludes investment and strategic partnership agreements with Pertamina
09:15 Rosmorport receives new certificate of conformity of Novorossiysk VTS

2022 December 1

18:07 Plans for increased gas extraction from Oseberg approved
17:56 Court confiscates FESCO shares owned by Ziyavudin Magomedov
17:23 ClassNK issues AiP for a dual fuel generator engine using hydrogen gas as fuel
16:57 New supply chain R&D project aims to revolutionise zero-emissions shipbuilding
16:35 KSOE wins 399.9 bln-won order for 2 ethane carriers - Yonhap
16:27 Eurochem held public hearings on engineering communications project for methanol plant in Leningrad Region
15:03 Unionized workers at the three shipbuilders of Hyundai Heavy Industries to go on joint strike - BusinessKorea
14:39 Adjustment is planned for construction schedule and cost of CNF11CPD ferries for Vanino-Kholmsk line
14:15 Road access to Brazil's busiest Paranagua port cut off by landslide - Reuters
14:08 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2022
14:03 Anemoi renews Rotor Sail testing base with Port of Blyth
13:36 ESL Shipping sells agency business in Sweden to GAC
13:18 Oboronlogistics’ ships start operating on Kaliningrad – Great Port of Saint-Petersburg line
13:12 ONE to launch a new weekly service between India and the UAE
12:56 A new first regular train connection launched from the Croatian port of Rijeka and Enns in Austria
11:50 Russian Railways' network loading in 11M’2022 fell by 3.6%, year-on-year, to 1.13 billion tonnes
11:42 King Abdulaziz Port welcomes first ever Grimaldi RoRo vessel
11:13 Shell signs agreement with Alfa Laval to develop a Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen boil-off gas
10:34 Singapore accepts amendments to the International Maritime Organization Convention
10:13 Stena Line chooses Nowhere Networks's solution for 32 of its ships
09:39 Draft law on transportation of Russian cargo by domestic ship owners can be temporarily withdrawn from consideration

2022 November 30

18:11 duisport and VITRONIC present solution for automatic detection of containers
17:54 New report identifies pathway for £75bn for UK shipping's energy transition
17:37 RF Federation Council approved amendments into Federal Law regulating passage of foreign warships across NSR
17:23 A.P. Moller - Maersk opens integrated logistics park at Port Qasim in Pakistan