2022 December 2 16:24

GTT receives two orders from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new LNG сarriers

GTT announces that it has received two orders from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers, on behalf of a European shipowner and an American shipowner, according to GTT's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these seven vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2027.