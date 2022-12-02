2022 December 2 09:15

Rosmorport receives new certificate of conformity of Novorossiysk VTS

Following the results of Rosmorrechflot’s inspection FSUE “Rosmorport” has received a new certificate of conformity of the Novorossiysk vessel tracking management system to the requirements of Russia’s Transport Ministry Order No 226 of July 23, 2015 imposed on VTS high-grade category Category – Certificate No. VTS-3/1-3245-2022 of February 2, 2022, Rosmorport says in a press release.

Earlier, since 1996, Novorossiysk VTS successfully passed inspections eight times, on the results of which the enterprise had been received the relative certificates of its conformity to the existing requirements imposed on the operation of this equipment.

The Novorossiysk VTS complex includes the VTS Control Center located in the seaport of Novorossiysk and four remote-controlled radio engineering posts: "Penai", "Dob", "Gelendzhik" and "Yuzhnaya Ozereevka" located along the Black Sea coast.

By using Novorossiysk VTS vessels in its coverage area are provided comprehensive navigational services and the system carries out the following functions:

- detecting vessels on the approaches toward the coverage area of VTS, establishes communication with them and receives data on a vessel;

- providing vessels navigational, operative and other information on the initiative of Novorossiysk VTS operators or at the request of a vessel;

- providing aid to vessel navigation;

- organizing the movement of vessels, including planning and the establishment of modes of vessel movement in the coverage area of the Novorossiysk VTS;

- controlling the movement of vessels and the positioning of vessels on anchoring stations and single mooring points.

Every year the coverage area of Novorossiysk VTS monitors over 43,000 vessels and about 42,000 vessels make calls at the seaport of Novorossiysk.