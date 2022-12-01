2022 December 1 14:03

Anemoi renews Rotor Sail testing base with Port of Blyth

Anemoi Marine Technologies has extended the lease for their land-based Rotor Sail test facility at the Port of Blyth following a period of growth for the business, according to the company's release.

Anemoi is a provider of wind technology for the shipping industry. For nearly 10 years Anemoi’s test facility has been based at the Port of Blyth, which is a leading offshore energy support base.

The location at the Port of Blyth obtains similar wind conditions to those experienced at sea, which allows Anemoi to test and research the performance of Rotor Sails in a safe and controlled environment.

Port of Blyth is the port operating division of Blyth Harbour Commission, an independent statutory trust established in 1882. It is one of the largest Trust Port’s in the UK handling cargo across four terminals based around the River Blyth.

Together with major logistics and training divisions, the Port group has a growing turnover exceeding £25 million, driven by growth across a variety of sectors but particularly offshore energy, with the Port is now recognised as a major strategic east coast base supporting the sector. Other trade handled includes containers, dry bulks (coal, aggregates, cement etc) and marine fuels.

As a Trust Port, all profits are re-invested back into the Port to improve facilities and to provide benefits for its wider stakeholders.