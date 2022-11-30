2022 November 30 17:23

A.P. Moller - Maersk opens integrated logistics park at Port Qasim in Pakistan

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), the integrated logistics company, inaugurated its new Integrated Logistics Park at Port Qasim in Pakistan today, according to the company's release.

Maersk Pakistan took decision to invest in an Integrated Logistics Park that would act as a warehouse, including a consolidation & fulfilment centre and cold storage, at Port Qasim. Maersk Pakistan went on from acquiring a 26-acre land parcel to carefully designing and constructing a six-shed facility spread over 560,000 sq. ft. that will answer all the requirements of its customers through a single location.



This facility will cater to storage requirements of cargo from retail & lifestyle, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), automotive and technology sectors. Located within Port Qasim, the Integrated Logistics Park will be the perfect warehouse destination for customers to manage their import and export cargo with the least time delays while connecting to and from vessels.

The Maersk Integrated Logistics Park will come equipped with modern Warehouse Management Systems. With Maersk taking care of the movement of cargo – ocean transportation on one side and landside transportation on the other side of the warehouse – customers will experience lesser handovers of their cargo, leading to higher efficiencies, faster turnaround times, deeper visibility and better control over the cargo movement. All of this will result in better predictability of supply chains.



