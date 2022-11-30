2022 November 30 15:56

Maritime partners orders Rix Industries’ m2h2 reformers for the world’s first methanol/hydrogen fuel cell-powered towboat

RIX Industries, a developer of gas generation systems and energy technologies, today announced it has been awarded a significant contract by Maritime Partners, a privately held company and provider of tailored financing and leasing solutions for the U.S. maritime industry.

The company’s fleet of over 1,600 vessels transports commodities comprising the building blocks for the U.S. domestic economy, including agricultural products, chemicals, aggregates, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

The order stipulates the purchase of 10 RIX methanol-to-hydrogen (M2H2) reformer systems for use on _Hydrogen One_, the world’s first methanol/hydrogen fuel cell-powered towboat.

By integrating technology licensed from Element 1, the RIX M2H2 Series systems produce hydrogen-on-demand, eliminating the complexities of on-board high-pressure gas or cryogenic liquid hydrogen storage. The RIX M2H2 Series systems generate high-purity (99.97%) hydrogen with zero NOx, SOx, or particulate matter, enabling a superior method of addressing decarbonization efforts. The M2H2 systems are combined with PEM fuel cells to deliver primary power on the vessel.

RIX systems deliver high efficiency with minimal vibration/noise and low GHG emissions for power-critical applications. These M2H2 systems, capable of supporting fuel cell solutions from 10kw to 140kw with a single reformer, can be aggregated to support MW applications, and are flexible for operations such as ship propulsion, auxiliary power systems, reefer container power, and cold ironing.

