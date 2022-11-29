2022 November 29 17:52

CPC Marine Terminal: SPM-2 is ready for operation

CPC says the full scope of buoyancy tank (BT) replacement at the Single Point Mooring - SPM-2 was completed on 29 November 2022. Hydrotesting procedure was successfully completed, and the SPM is ready for tanker loading.

It is to be reminded that, like it was done for SPM-1, all engineering calculations, manufacturing, installation of auxiliary and main equipment, high-tech operations of dismantling, mounting and positioning the buoyancy tank at depth were performed by Russian specialists from CPC and Contractor, Alliance LLC.

The company notes the teamwork of the Contractor and the crew of the Commander multipurpose vessel equipped with dynamic positioning systems, specialized diving equipment (MKVK-60) and a 140-ton crane. The 80-strong team worked in two shifts on board the Commander vessel. All the work was performed in strict compliance with occupational safety, industrial and environmental safety requirements and CPC’s 12 Life Saving Rules.

The pace of work was affected by bad weather conditions and frequently changing undercurrents typical of this period. Russian Specialists performed dynamic risk assessments on a daily basis to take into consideration the evolving situation. A particular complexity in the work arrangement was that the operation required about two days of ongoing process and had weather-related restrictions - a wave height of no more than 1.5 meters and wind speed no more than 20 meters/sec in autumn/winter conditions.

CPC stopped loading from two Single Point Moorings - SPM-1 and SPM-2 in August 2022 following the discovery of cracks on buoyancy tank to subsea hose connections. The stop was recommended by IMODCO, SPM manufacturer and ABS, classification society, which controls safe operation of units. SPM-1 was put back into service after repair on 11 November, 2022.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

