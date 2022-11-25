2022 November 25 17:55

Draft amendments into Rules for subsidizing of large ships construction published on ad hoc federal portal

Draft amendments into the Rules for subsidizing of large ships construction have been published on the federal portal for legal information.

According to the explanatory note to the document, the new list of documents needed to apply for a subsidy does not include copies of payment documents certified by credit institutions as confirmation of payments made according to the schedule foreseen by a shipbuilding contract or a clarification of the formula for calculating the amount of subsidy from the federal budget for partial coverage of expenses for construction of large-capacity vessels for each stage of the construction of a large-capacity vessel, in order to determine the maximum amount of subsidies for each stage of vessel construction.

The document is available in Russian on the agency's website