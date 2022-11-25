2022 November 25 17:27

China-U.S. joint venture unveils new fleet brand of cruise ships - Xinhua

CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping, a joint venture between China's largest shipbuilding company China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and the U.S.-based Carnival Corporation, on Friday released Adora Cruises, a brand of Chinese cruise ships, according to Xinhua.

CSSC Carnival's first China-built cruise ship is currently under construction in the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Corp. shipyard. It is expected to sail under the new brand upon a scheduled launch at the end of 2023.

CSSC Carnival now has two ships in its fleet -- Costa Atlantica and Costa Mediterranea. The cruise company said its first two China-built large cruise ships currently under construction will sail under the new brand.

The company said Adora Cruises ships will use Wusong in Shanghai as home port and operate on long routes along the Maritime Silk Road, while serving as a carrier spreading Chinese culture and enhancing exchanges between China and other countries.