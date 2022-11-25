2022 November 25 11:46

Tariff for some services changed in the seaport of Ust-Luga

The FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch notifies that from January 1, 2023, the tariffs for the services of the safe mooring and for services on linking - unlinking of ships with the linkspan bridge of the road-railway ferry complex in the seaport of Ust-Luga change.

Additional information on the new tariff for the services of the North-Western Basin Branch is available in the section “Harbour dues and tariffs of the North-Western Basin Branch”.